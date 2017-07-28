× 4th person charged in connection with Lexington homicide

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A Lexington man is behind bars and facing kidnapping charges in connection with a death of a 39-year-old man Saturday night, according to a press release.

On Thursday, 20-year-old Dylan Kyle McDowell was arrested and charged with three counts of first-degree kidnapping in connection with the death of Ricky Dean McDowell.

Deputies responded to a home at 188 Gordon Lane at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday in reference to a 911 hang-up call. Arriving officers found Ricky McDowell dead inside the home with an apparent gunshot wound.

On Sunday, Edward Joshua Grainger, 26, and Connie Nicole Miller, 20, both of the Silver Valley community, were arrested on murder charges at a Motel 6 in High Point. On Monday, Nicholas Powell Stutts was charged with murder in the case.

Dylan McDowell was taken to the Davidson County Jail under a $500,000 secured bond.