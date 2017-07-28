× 2nd person faces charges in fatal Surry County house fire

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A second person now faces charges in connection with a fatal Surry County house fire.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warrant for arrest for 31-year-old Candace Leigh Lowe, of Dobson, for felony accessory after the fact to murder, according to a news release.

Lowe was initially taken into custody in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, along with 29-year-old Matthew Ray Lawson, of Ararat, who is charged in the homicide of 27-year-old Nathan Cory Atkins.

Crews responded to the home on Starr Memory Trail at about 8:47 a.m. Monday in reference to a fire. After the fire was extinguished, firefighters found Atkins’ body in the home.