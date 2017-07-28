× 2 arrested in Alamance County kidnapping

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Two people have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping of a 20-year-old man in Alamance County Tuesday night, according to Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson.

Alejandro Gonzales, a 15-year-old boy and 27-year-old Anthony Mireles were in a driveway on Mebane Oaks Road when the kidnapping happened. The victims were inside a 2004 Nissan Maxima driven Gonzales when they were taken at gunpoint.

The teen and Mireles were released shortly after.

Deputies found Gonzales Thursday afternoon in Lumberton. He was found bound, beaten and unconscious inside a mobile home in the area. He is currently being treated at a local hospital.

Hector Manuel Lopez Jr., 23, was arrested and charged with four counts of kidnapping, three counts of robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons, one count of motor vehicle theft, one count of trafficking in schedule II cocaine and two counts of failure to appear in court.

The cocaine charges, a kidnapping charge and the failure to appear in court charges stem from another incident.

He was taken to the Alamance County Detention Center and placed under a $1,352,000 bond.

In addition, Briana Lizeth Cardenas, 19, was charged with three counts of accessory before the fact of a felony (kidnapping and robbery).

Her bond was set at $250,000.

Authorities believe the investigation involves drug trafficking and allegedly involves the Sinaloa Drug Cartel in Mexico.