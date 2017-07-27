× Wake Forest University students injured by knife during argument

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Three Wake Forest University students were assaulted with a knife during an argument at a private gathering in Winston-Salem Sunday morning, according to a press release.

Officers went to the 1000 block of Long Drive around 12:47 a.m. in reference to an assault at a home rented by the students. During the gathering, an argument escalated, more people became involved and three people received injuries consistent with being cut with a knife.

The victims were identified as a 19-year-old woman, a 17-year-old boy, and a 19-year-old man.

The injuries were non-life-threatening and the victims have since been treated and released.

Wake Forest University officials have been made aware of the incident and are assisting in the Winston-Salem Police Department’s investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.