× ‘Violent chronic offender’ charged with trafficking heroin in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man police consider a “violent chronic offender” was arrested Wednesday and faces multiple charges, according to a news release from High Point police.

Terrance Jermaine Mock, 28, of High Point, is charged with two counts of trafficking heroin and two counts of possession of heroin with intent to sell. Mock also has pending charges of trafficking heroin, possession of heroin with intent to sell/deliver and possession of a firearm by a felon in Davidson County.

At 4:05 p.m. Wednesday, officers located and arrested Mock at 305-B Pickett Place.

At 9:10 p.m. officers returned to 305-B Pickett Place after receiving a call about shots fired. The residence was struck about 13 times and 19 shell casings were recovered from the scene.

“There were no injuries reported during this incident but this illustrates the association with violence Mock has in our city,” High Point police said in the release.

Mock was placed in the Guilford County Jail under a $9 million bond.