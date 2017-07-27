Teen accused of live streaming crash that killed her sister pleads not guilty

FRESNO, Calif. — The 18-year-old California girl who is accused of driving under the influence and live streaming the crash that killed her 14-year-old sister pleaded not guilty Wednesday to all charges.

According to KABC, Obdulia Sanchez is facing one count of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, an alternative count of gross vehicular manslaughter, two counts of driving under the influence resulting in injury, two counts of driving with a .08% blood content causing injury and great bodily injury allegations for all four vehicle code violations.

Sanchez was driving her sister, Jacqueline Sanchez, and another 14-year-old girl around 6:40 p.m. Friday when she overcorrected and her car traveled off the edge of the street and swerved to the opposite edge of the roadway, crashing through a barbed wire fence and overturning in a field, KTXL reports.

Jacqueline was in the back seat and didn’t have a seatbelt on when the car rolled over and ejected her, said Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke.

Authorities say a graphic live Instagram video shows Sanchez before, during and after the deadly crash.

“I killed my sister, but I don’t care,” Sanchez says in the video. “I killed my sister. I know I’m going to prison, but I don’t care. I’m sorry baby. I’m a hold it down.”

The other teenage passenger sustained major trauma to her right leg.