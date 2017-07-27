× Suspect in fatal Surry County house fire arrested in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The 29-year-old man suspected in connection with a fatal house fire in Surry County Monday morning has been arrested in Myrtle Beach, according to a press release.

Matthew Ray Lawson, of Ararat, was arrested Thursday morning in connection with the homicide of 27-year-old Nathan Cory Atkins.

Crews responded to the home on Starr Memory Trail at about 8:47 a.m. in reference to a fire. After the fire was extinguished, firefighters found a person dead inside the home.

Two vehicles, a car and a motorcycle, were taken from the scene. Because they were missing, deputies classified the case as a homicide.

The car was found burned near Ararat Road and the motorcycle was found on Sheep Farm Road in the Holly Springs community.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

According to the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, Lawson also had the following previous outstanding charges:

Three counts of felony possession of firearm by felon

Felony possession of stolen goods

Felony breaking & entering

Two counts of felony safecracking

Three counts of felony larceny of a firearm

Fail to appear on misdemeanor possession of marijuana

Misdemeanor injury to real property

Felony probation violation

Misdemeanor probation violation