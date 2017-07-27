‘She would not stop laughing at me’: Man accused of killing wife on cruise ship

JUNEAU, Alaska — A Utah man is accused of killing his wife Tuesday night while aboard a cruise ship in Alaska.

Kenneth Manzanares is charged with murder in the death of 39-year-old Kristy Manzanares, KSTU reports.

The Emerald Princess was in the middle of a seven-day Alaskan cruise when a witness saw Kenneth with blood on his hands and clothing. A nearby security officer placed handcuffs on him and took him to an adjoining room.

The man allegedly told a witness that “She would not stop laughing at me.”

At about 9 p.m., passengers say they heard two men and a woman fighting, and the argument eventually moved from the balcony into the hallway.

At some point, they saw a man trying to jump off the ship.

“They were on deck 7 and he tried to run up to deck 9 to jump off the ship, but security grabbed him before he could jump,” said passenger Megan Morr.

The ship announced Wednesday morning that it was being diverted and docked in Juneau, Alaska.

More than a dozen FBI agents got on board for 10 hours.