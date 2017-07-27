One-armed, machete-wielding ‘creepy clown’ arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERBORO, Maine -- A one-armed man is accused of walking around a small Maine community wearing a black sweatshirt and wielding a machete.

At about 6 p.m. Tuesday, police began receiving calls about clown sightings in the area, WGME reports. The clown was first spotted in the town of Hollis but then fled into the woods. He was eventually taken into custody after re-emerging around 7 p.m. in Waterboro.

Maine State Police arrested 31-year-old Corey Berry and charged him with criminal threatening.

Troopers say Berry was intoxicated and wanted to mimic previous "creepy clown" pranks.

He was released after posting $200 bail.