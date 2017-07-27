Officers search 14 Winston-Salem homes as part of operation targeting heroin dealers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Fourteen Winston-Salem homes and residences have been searched either by the execution of a search warrant or with the resident’s consent as part of an ongoing operation targeting heroin dealers within the city.

It began with undercover officers monitoring parking lots and shopping centers within Forsyth County on Tuesday, in an effort to let the dealers know the officers were watching the areas where they sell drugs.

“The dealers are not going to be as comfortable where they normally are in these parking lots delivering drugs,” said Sgt. David Rose, of the Winston-Salem Police Department.

The following day, officers and fellow law enforcement officials took down an alleged dealer who had been selling to undercover officers long enough to compile 22 felony charges related to heroin or cocaine.

“There’s a lot of dealers in Winston-Salem, Forsyth County, whose ticket’s already punched,” Rose said, after the arrest. “They don’t know they’ve been selling to undercover officers.”

On Thursday, officers could be seen executing search warrants throughout the city, with many of the locations near popular areas for residents to work and play.

Those locations were on Acadia Avenue, Bethabara Pointe Circle, Bethania Rural Hall Road, Delmonte Court, Foxcroft Drive, Glendare Court, Montgomery Street, Nita Drive, Oak Summit Road, Peters Creek Parkway, Reidsville Road, South Main Street, Villa Club Drive and Woodleaf Court.

The operation is in response to a string of 11 overdoses in a period of five hours which occurred in late June, and is being conducted in a partnership between Winston-Salem Police Department, Kernersville Police Department, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, the DEA, ATF and Homeland Security Investigators.

Officers say they have additional warrants to serve and the operation is ongoing.