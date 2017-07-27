× North Carolina forest manhunt over, suspect captured

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. — The suspect that launched a six-day manhunt spanning two North Carolina counties is now in custody, WLOS reports.

Phillip Michael Stroupe II was arrested in McDowell County around 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

Stroupe had been on the run since Saturday when authorities say he led officers on a chase, ran into the woods and stole a bike at gunpoint. The manhunt shut down parts of the Pisgah National Forest until Tuesday when a possible sighting of Stroupe moved the search elsewhere.

According to McDowell County Sheriff Dudley Greene, Stroupe was captured on Highway 70 west of Marion, in the Pleasant Gardens community.

Greene says Stroupe was first sighted in Yancey County on Highway 80 coming into McDowell County. Stroupe tried to evade officers, they deployed stop sticks to end the chase.

Greene says Stroupe abandoned his car and ran on foot, but was located and taken into custody.

Officials believe a missing man may be connected with the manhunt. Thomas A. Bryson, 68, was reported missing Wednesday after failing to pick up a family member from a doctor’s appointment. Authorities say Stroupe was driving Bryson’s truck when he was captured.

Bryson was not in the car with him.