NC woman killed inside home, man's body found in car trunk

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina police are searching for a 40-year-old man after a body was found in the trunk of a car that an injured woman drove to the hospital.

Police went to the Charlotte home around 4:30 a.m. and found a woman dead inside, WSOC reports. The victim was identified as 65-year-old Jacquline Gordon-White.

A few minutes later, officers responding to CMC-University Hospital found a man believed to be 69-year-old Rufus Gordon inside the trunk of the car.

Now, authorities are searching for Vurnel Smith Jr. in connection with the killings.

The crime is believed to be domestic and all parties involved are believed to be related to each other.

A cause of death has not been released.