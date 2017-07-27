× NC preschool teacher charged with indecent liberties with child

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — A part-time preschool teacher in North Carolina has been charged with indecent liberties with a student, WTVD reports.

Philip Anthony Thomas was arrested Wednesday morning.

The alleged inappropriate incidents occurred at the school’s summer camp during the weeks of June 12 and June 19.

Danielle Sunde, founder of OurPlayHouse, released a statement Wednesday afternoon:

“Several weeks ago, a parent brought to my attention a serious allegation of inappropriate contact with their child by a former substitute teacher. Upon being made aware of this allegation, I immediately contacted all applicable state and local authorities and took all necessary steps to assure the safety of the school’s children.

It is this action which led to the investigation and charges currently being reported. I will continue to work with law enforcement authorities during this investigation and as always will make the safety and well-being of our school’s children my highest priority.”

The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are possible. Thomas has been employed previously with other early childhood development agencies and programs.

Most recently, Thomas worked with children as a substitute teacher at the Little School of Duke in Durham for about a month in 2014, as a review of his resume showed.