NC Department of Labor issues moratorium on Fire Ball ride after deadly accident at Ohio State Fair

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Labor says they will issue a moratorium on all KMG Fire Ball rides in the state after Wednesday’s deadly Ohio State Fair accident, WTVD reports.

The ride, known as the Fire Ball, was shown swinging back and forth and spinning in the air before it crashed into something and part of the ride detaches, according to WJW. One man was killed and seven others were injured in the accident.

Amusements of America described the Fire Ball ride on its website:

The Fire Ball combines swinging and spinning action all in one ride! Since it’s debut in 2002, the Fire Ball has become one of the most popular thrill rides on the AOA Midway. The Fire Ball swings riders 40′ above the midway while spinning them at 13 revolutions per minute!

Ohio Governor John Kasich released a statement on Twitter that he was “terribly saddened by this accident, by this loss of life and that people were injured.”

The governor ordered all rides at the fair to close down while the incident is being investigated.

Gov. Kasich's statement on tonight's incident at the Ohio State Fair.

Fair officials seconded Kasich’s order and said in a statement early Thursday morning that none of the rides would be open until they are all fully inspected.