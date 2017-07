Missing woman found after she saved her scent in a kit

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — A deputy and his K-9 found a missing Florida woman within minutes because she saved her scent.

On Tuesday, deputies were called to find a missing woman with dementia, according to a Facebook post by the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.

Because the woman used a scent preservation kit, Deputy Justin Williams and his K-9 companion Ally were able to find the woman within five minutes.

The scent preservation kit helps store someone’s smell so they can be found if they’re ever missing.┬áThe kits require the person to swab under their arms with a sterile pad and seal it inside a jar. The scent is typically held for seven years.

