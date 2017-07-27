Missing woman found after she saved her scent in a kit

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — A deputy and his K-9 found a missing Florida woman within minutes because she saved her scent.

On Tuesday, deputies were called to find a missing woman with dementia, according to a Facebook post by the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.

Because the woman used a scent preservation kit, Deputy Justin Williams and his K-9 companion Ally were able to find the woman within five minutes.

The scent preservation kit helps store someone’s smell so they can be found if they’re ever missing. The kits require the person to swab under their arms with a sterile pad and seal it inside a jar. The scent is typically held for seven years.

Learn more about the kits here.