High Point police, community canvass for answers after recent shootings

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Hitting the pavement is something that has been all too familiar for both High Point police officers and the Community Against Violence members.

Thursday morning marked the ninth time this year they’ve had to go door-to-door in response to shootings.

This time on East Green Drive, Winslow Street and few block over on Wesley Drive.

About 30 people, both officers and HPCAV activists, with fliers in hand met face-to-face with people there about Wednesday morning's shooting.

High Point police responded to the shooting around 12:40 a.m. Wednesday after several people had gathered Tuesday night for a memorial to remember Alphonso Macer Jr.

The father of six died after a mid-day shooting and crash on Wesley Drive Monday.

Now, days later, the search for answers continue.

Canvassers say the people living in the neighborhood are both concerned and disturbed by the violence.

It is still unclear if both shootings are connected.