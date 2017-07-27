Greensboro woman killed in golf cart crash in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A 65-year-old Greensboro woman was killed Wednesday evening when a speeding car hit the golf cart she was riding in.

At about 6 p.m., the driver of a car tried to pass another vehicle and hit the cart, WMBF reports. Kathern Snipes died at the scene.

Another man inside the golf cart was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center. According to Myrtle Beach Online, he is said to be in “critical condition.”

North Myrtle Beach officials initially said the driver of the car swerved to avoid hitting an animal but witnesses told public safety personnel otherwise.

