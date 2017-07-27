Graphic video shows deadly ride accident at Ohio State Fair

WARNING: Video is disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Cell phone video captured the moments before and after a ride malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair Wednesday evening.

The graphic video shows the ride, known as the Fire Ball, swinging back and forth and spinning in the air before it crashes into something and part of the ride detaches, according to WJW. One man was killed and seven others were injured in the accident.

Amusements of America described the Fire Ball ride on its website:

The Fire Ball combines swinging and spinning action all in one ride! Since it’s debut in 2002, the Fire Ball has become one of the most popular thrill rides on the AOA Midway. The Fire Ball swings riders 40′ above the midway while spinning them at 13 revolutions per minute!

Ohio Governor John Kasich released a statement on Twitter that he was “terribly saddened by this accident, by this loss of life and that people were injured.”

The governor ordered all rides at the fair to close down while the incident is being investigated.

Fair officials seconded Kasich’s order and said in a statement early Thursday morning that none of the rides would be open until they are all fully inspected.

“Our hearts are heavy for the families of those involved in last night’s tragic accident,” the release said. “We have shut down all rides until the state has inspected each and every ride again and deemed them to be safe.”

What caused the malfunction is not yet clear.

