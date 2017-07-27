× Gov. Cooper declares State of Emergency after power outage causes mandatory evacuation on Ocracoke Island

RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper has declared a State of Emergency after a power outage has caused a mandatory evacuation on Ocracoke Island.

WITN reported that thousands are without power and it could take days or even weeks before power is fully restored.

Cooper signed the emergency declaration Thursday and the order allows the governor to better assist and provide resources to the area.

At 4:30 a.m. Thursday, construction crews drove a steel casing into the underground transmission cable running between the south end of Bonner Bridge and the overhead riser pole, causing the outage, according to the News & Observer.