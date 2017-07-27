Former Value Inn hotel in Asheboro to be converted into two hotels

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. – Contractors have been hard at work all week rehabbing the former Value Inn hotel on Albemarle Road.

It’s been closed for the last three years but, by the end of next year, it will be converted into two hotels: a Quality Inn and a Motel 6 with a total of more than 120 rooms.

“That’s a good thing,” said Tammy O’Kelley, executive director of Randolph County Tourism Development Authority. “It’s been a long time coming.”

O’ Kelley says as the city’s grown, its number of hotel rooms have not.

“Our rooms fill up and then we have to send them to Greensboro or Lexington or Thomasville,” she said. “We just have to let them go. And, that’s a tough pill to swallow.”

With expansion at the North Carolina Zoo drawing in more than 800,000 visitors last year, revitalization downtown, and an agricultural center expected to open in a few years, O’Kelley says there’s a great need for more rooms.

She says there are currently less than 500 hotel rooms available in the city.

“We can’t really keep up with it,” she said.

O’Kelley says the city has been recruiting developers, trying to get more hotels built.

She hopes the properties will keep people in the city once they get here.

“Stay here,” she said. “Have a room here. Spend their money here.”

The Motel 6 is expected to be open by the end of the year.

Quality Inn is scheduled to open by mid-2018.