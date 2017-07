Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAHAM, N.C. -- Crepes are a very thin pancake. They're a favorite in France: served sweet with Nutella or berries and cream, or savory with ham and cheese.

Now a tiny town in the Piedmont is becoming popular for their coffee and crepes.

Hundreds of people drive to downtown Graham each week just to eat a Press Coffee + Crepes.

FOX8 Foodie gives us a taste.