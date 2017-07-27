× Alamance County kidnapping victim found alive, injured

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alex Gonzales, the victim of a kidnapping on Mebane Oaks Road on the Tuesday, has been found, according to a news release from the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

Gonzales is in another county being treated for injuries he received during his captivity. The sheriff’s office will not release Gonzales’ location for security reasons.

Two other people were kidnapped in the incident but were released shortly after.

The sheriff’s office has also arrested a suspect in the kidnapping and is working to identify him. They continue to search for other possible suspects.

Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson will hold a news conference tomorrow morning at 11 a.m. to release additional information.