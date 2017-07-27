3-year-old twins drown in backyard pool

MELVILLE, New York — Three-year-old twin boys died Wednesday morning after drowning in their backyard pool in New York.

Officers went to the home around 8:40 a.m. after a woman called 911 and reported that she had pulled her son from the pool, WABC reports.

Upon arrival, officials found one child near the pool and were told that a second toddler may still be in the pool. After several minutes of searching the water, which was green due to pool renovations, crews found the second child.

The boys were taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Police say the boys’ mother had just woken up when she looked out the window and saw one of the twins floating in the pool. She ran outside, administered CPR and called 911, but it was too late.

“I called my husband at home, and even he’s crying,” said neighbor Anu Lamba. “When I pick up my boys, my grandsons, from the camp, I’m going to give them the biggest hug. And I wish this never happens to anybody, anybody, at all.”

The mother’s 5-year-old son was inside the house at the time of the twin’s drowning and their father had just left for work, the station reported.