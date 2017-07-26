× Yadkin County dad charged with child abuse after leaving 3 kids in hot car while in court

YADKINVILLE, N.C. — A man was arrested after police say he left three children inside a hot car while he was in court, according to a news release from Yadkinville police.

Brandon Lee Lewis, 34, of Hamptonville, is charged with three counts of misdemeanor child abuse.

On July 14, Yadkin County deputies at the courthouse were approached by a child who said he was waiting for his dad in the car and it was too hot.

A deputy accompanied the child back to the car and found two other children in the vehicle soaked in sweat.

Lewis was located in the courthouse in a traffic courtroom. He told Yadkinville police that his air conditioner was working earlier that morning.

Yadkinville police took Lewis into custody and he was placed under a $1,500 secured bond.

The children, ages 10, 9 and 3, did not need medical attention. Yadkin County deputies gave the children some water and a cool place to wait in the courthouse until their mom could come pick them up.