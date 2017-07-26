Volunteers promote fitness and community at Andrews High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Local and corporate volunteers are working together to bring Andrews High School's two-year dream to life.

"We are seeing some of those dreams become reality today," said David Miller, former Andrews principal and current Guilford County Schools director of community engagement. "It's an answer to a prayer and it's going to help the students."

The volunteers are a part of the Team 8 tour. Team 8 is a campaign that encourages volunteers to work together to promote fitness and community pride. At Andrews High School, volunteers are updating the girls' locker room, cleaning the weight room and bringing in brand new weight lifting equipment for students like Tristian Spring to use.

"It will give everybody a better experience and able to live a healthier lifestyle," Spring said. "And get people involved because it's better equipment. It's durable and more people can participate."

Participants are also building a new storage shed and improving the on campus coffee shop. Volunteers hope the new changes will bring a new outlook to Andrews High School and give students pride in their school.

"Give these students who are currently here at Andrews the same opportunity that past students had so they can have the same glow in their eyes and excitement when they talk about their school," Miller said.

Wes Cashwell thinks back to his days at Andrews High School.

"We had numerous academic awards and it was a fine time to be a part of this community and a part of Andrews Red Raider Nation," Cashwell said.

As an Andrews grad and current Guilford County Board of Education member, Cashwell feels the improvements at Andrews will reignite the students that make up the Red Raider Nation.

"They are proud of this school," Cashwell said. "They want to see this school succeed. By volunteering today, they are affirming they also see the potential in Andrews High School and want to fulfill that potential in anyway they possibly can."

On day two, middle and high school students will participate in a fitness clinic.

The Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation along with partners like UnitedHealthCare made the Andrews High School improvements possible.