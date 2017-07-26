Video shows Winston-Salem police take down alleged heroin dealer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Winston-Salem police have taken down a man they say has been selling heroin in the city, including to their undercover officers, as part of an ongoing operation aimed at taking down heroin dealers throughout Forsyth County.

“If you’ve been selling heroin in this town, there’s a good chance you’ve sold heroin to undercover police officers,” said Sgt. David Rose, of the Winston-Salem Police Department’s Special Investigation Division.

The operation began on Tuesday, with officers running a sting in Forsyth County parking lots and shopping centers, looking for drug transactions.

On Wednesday, at a Winston-Salem hotel, the man in question believed he was meeting with a buyer. When he pulled up, he parked mere feet away from a van filled with a SWAT team. Moments later, he realized officers were in the vehicle and ran.

Officers were able to capture the man, who officers say had been selling to their undercover officers long enough to rack up 22 felony charges which are all related to either heroin or cocaine.

The man dropped a substance officers believed to be heroin as he ran, leaving powder and rocks scattered near the entrance to the hotel.

“It’s always good to put together an operation like this, with the potentials that exist; the potential risks that are associated with these types of operations, and to be able to go out and make the arrest and everybody go home the same way they came to work is a good day,” Rose said.

Rose added that the operation will continue, targeting more people who are dealing heroin in the county.

“There’s a lot of dealers in Winston-Salem, Forsyth County, whose ticket’s already punched,” Rose said. “They don’t know they’ve been selling to undercover officers.”

Kernersville police, Forsyth County sheriff’s deputies, the DEA, ATF and Homeland Security investigators are also participating in the operation.