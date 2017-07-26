Video shows lightning strike near man bringing in flag in Rural Hall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RURAL HALL, N.C. -- A man had a scary encounter with lightning Saturday and it was caught on camera.

Brian Willard was bringing in an American flag before a storm came through in Rural Hall Saturday evening.

As he was bringing it in, a massive lightning bolt struck down about 75 yards away.

Willard's brother-in-law, Ben Daniels, posted the video to Facebook Saturday evening and it has been viewed more than 19,000 times.

Daniels said in the comments on the video that Willard had offered to bring in Daniels' flag so it didn't blow away.

Daniels captioned the video: "My brother-in-law, a True American Patriot!!"