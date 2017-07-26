× Toddler recovering after apparent narcotics overdose; mother in custody

GRANITE CITY, Ill. — A mother is facing multiple charges after her 17-month-old son appeared to have a narcotics overdose.

Billie Jean Cottle’s toddler son was found unresponsive in the 130 block of Troeckler Lane in Granite City Monday night, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department. When Mitchell Fire Department and Alton Memorial Ambulance personnel arrived at the home, they reportedly found the child showing signs and symptoms of a narcotic-related overdose.

At the scene, sheriff’s deputies and investigators initiated a criminal investigation and took Cottle into custody. Suspected drug paraphernalia was also found, according to officials.

The toddler was found to have methamphetamine and fentanyl in his system following a toxicological examination, officials said. The 17-month-old is expected to be released from the hospital Wednesday. The Department of Children and Family Services is reportedly coordinating the placement of the child.

Cottle has been charged with aggravated battery to a child, aggravated battery, reckless conduct and endangering the life or health of a child. Her bond was set at $250,000.

Source: KMOV