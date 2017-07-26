× Rep. Steve Scalise released from hospital

WASHINGTON — Rep. Steve Scalise has been discharged from the hospital and is set to begin intensive inpatient rehabilitation.

A statement on Scalise’s release was posted on Twitter Wednesday morning.

It read, “Congressman Steve Scalise has made excellent progress in his recovery from a life-threatening gunshot wound six weeks ago. Yesterday, he was discharged from MedStar Washington Hospital Center and is now beginning a period of intensive inpatient rehabilitation. He is in good spirits and is looking forward to his return to work once he completes rehabilitation. He and his family are grateful for the care he received from the trauma team as well as the other doctors, nurses, and staff of Med Star Washington Hospital Center. The family also appreciates the outpouring of prayers and support during this time.”

Courtesy of @MedStarWHC: Majority Whip Scalise has begun a period of intensive inpatient rehabilitation. pic.twitter.com/S6HcOfJZeh — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) July 26, 2017

The Louisiana Republican was critically injured last month during a shooting at the GOP baseball team’s practice for a charity baseball game. He sustained a single gunshot wound to his left hip and suffered significant damage to his internal organs.