NC boy apologizes to Tennessee gas station after stealing fidget spinner

MT. JULIET, Tenn. — A 5-year-old North Carolina boy took the time to write an apology letter to a gas station in Tennessee after he confessed to stealing a fidget spinner from the store.

Malorie Fly shared the photo of the letter on Facebook and called it “parenting at its best.”

Fly said they received the card Tuesday from a North Carolina boy named “J.J.” who apparently stole the toy from the BP station on North Mt. Juliet Road.

In the note, J.J. apologizes, saying he is sorry and that he “learned his lesson.”

He also mailed the toy back to the store.