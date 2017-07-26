× Man shot, killed after answering front door in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man was shot and killed Tuesday night after answering his front door, according to a press release.

At about 11:30 p.m., police responded to a home in the 2000 block of Bloomfield Drive in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found the body of 32-year-old Maurice Cuthbertson Jr. inside the home.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a suspect, or suspects, knocked on Cuthbertson’s front door and shot him when he answered it.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.