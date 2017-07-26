× Man arrested in fatal Greensboro shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 24-year-old man is charged with killing a 30-year-old man in Greensboro last week, according to a press release.

On July 17, officers went to the 2000 block of Byrd Street at about 10:35 p.m. in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, they found Dennis Monta Logan suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Logan was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Tyrief Edward Patterson was arrested around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force with the assistance from the Greensboro Police Department Violent Criminal Apprehension Team after a brief standoff at a friend’s home.

Police say Logan and Patterson were acquaintances and the shooting was the result of a neighborhood argument.