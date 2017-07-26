Kernersville experiencing development boom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. -- It’s been nearly one year since Kayla Lewis opened her clothing store Southern Harts Boutique on North Main Street.

“When this space became available, we just kind of jumped on it,” Lewis said.

When she first started looking for places to open her shop, she says the town looked a lot different.

“The downtown area was not built up like this,” the business owner said.

But in the past year and half, town leaders say more than 60 new businesses have opened or expanded in Kernersville.

“There’ve been a lot of new ones coming in just since I opened last year, probably five or six of them in the downtown area,” Lewis said.

But it’s not just downtown.

Community Development Director Jeff Hatling says since 2016, the town has issued more than 100 construction permits for commercial and industrial projects.

Market View shopping center was one of them. It opened this summer after a year of construction. About a dozen businesses are expected to move in.

“New restaurants and offices and dry cleaners,” Hatling said.

Another big project is the new 50,000-square-foot office building at Kernersville Medical Center.

And off Highway 66, several new homes have just gone up.

Hatling says more than 500 housing units have either been completed or are under construction since 2016.

“Two hundred new single-family homes and a couple housing complexes with apartments for seniors,” Hatling said.

The town is also widening major several streets and building interchanges to help with traffic flow.

“Just make this a better place to live and work,” Hatling said.

With all the development, Hatling says he expects about 1,000 new people will move to Kernersville per year.