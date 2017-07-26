× Kayakers recover prosthetic leg while on Dan River

WENTWORTH, N.C. — Rockingham County sheriff’s deputies are trying to find the owner of a below-the-knee prosthetic leg, according to a news release.

The prosthetic leg was found by kayakers on the Dan River on July 12.

The kayakers turned the leg over to the sheriff’s office.

Attempts to obtain owner information based on the serial number on the leg have been unsuccessful, the release said.

Anyone with information about the possible owner of the prosthetic leg is asked to contact Det. Mary Jane Webb at the sheriff’s office at (336) 634-3232.