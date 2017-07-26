Homicide spike in Winston-Salem continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- It all started with a knock on the door.

Maurice Cuthbertson, 32, went to answer the knock at 2051 Bloomfield Drive, and was fatally shot by the person on the other side. The suspect has not been caught.

Winston-Salem police say it marks the 15th homicide of the year, continuing a trend of higher numbers over the last few years.

In 2014, there were 15 homicides total. The next year that number was up to 17, and in 2016, there were 24.

This year, the city is on pace to meet or even exceed last year's spike. Jesus Andres, one of Cuthbertson's neighbors, said it's up to the community to stop the violence.

"It has to stop," Andres said. "I could just walk around the corner and be the next victim."

Det. Michael Cardwell said the WSPD team is working diligently to solve these cases, but they need your help.

"Whether it be an abandoned vehicle on the road or someone walking through the neighborhood that you're concerned about in a suspicious manner -- it's important you reach out to us about it," Cardwell said.

He said that call could help police in the future if an incident turns into something more.

"We're hopeful that reaching out and providing interviews like this will help someone step forward and give us that key piece of the puzzle that will help us to solve this case."

If you have any information regarding a case, call CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.