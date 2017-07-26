Homeless man bathing in pond loses finger, toes after alligator attack

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A homeless man bathing in a retention pond in Florida was attacked by an alligator — costing him a finger, two toes and a testicle.

Fredric Iman, 68, was bathing in the pond Monday morning when the attack happened. He told WBBH that he checked the area for alligators beforehand and was surprised when it attacked him from behind.

“I turned around, and I know I punched it in the eye,” Iman said. “I tried to get it away, and it tried to pull me in.”

After Iman was able to get away, he went to a nearby surgery center and an employee called 911. He was airlifted to a local hospital where he continues to recover.

The alligator was removed from the scene and is expected to be euthanized, according to WWSB.

