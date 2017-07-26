Heartwarming photo shows elderly man feeding ice cream to his wife

FRANKLIN, Tenn. — A heartwarming photo shows an elderly man bent down, spoon-feeding his wife ice cream at a Sonic in Tennessee.

Brent Kelley stopped at the fast food restaurant on Monday to get ice cream after taking his kids to the pool. When he noticed the man feeding his wife, he stopped to snap a quick photo of the beautiful moment.

The post read, in part, “When I got my ice cream and pulled out, I realized that this elderly man beside me was sitting out side his car door, spoon feeding his wife ice cream who also looked in her late eighties. He draped a towel over her and slowly fed his bride in the 98-degree temperature. It was a beautiful display of love. Jesus wants to release this same love over you.”

The viral photo has more than 690,000 likes and 280,000 shares.