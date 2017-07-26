Former players, Sir Purr deliver season tickets to Carolina Panthers fans

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panther fans got a big surprise Monday with their season ticket deliveries, WSOC reports.

Marty Mosteller said he was expecting his season tickets but was not expecting two former Panther players, Panthers mascot Sir Purr and a Top Cat dancer to be there to hand deliver them.

“What an incredible gesture by an incredible organization,” Marty said. “They go above and beyond, and they showed me yesterday they really care about their fans and this community.”

The 2017-2018 Panthers season officially starts September 10. Players are currently at training camp and will start the preseason on August 9.

