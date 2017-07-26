Family shocked to find new SUV wrapped in plastic, buried in backyard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. -- An SUV found buried in an Oklahoma family's backyard may now be two tons of evidence in a crime that's nearly 15 years old, police say.

The 2003 Chevy Trailblazer was discovered in the middle of a trail on the property, according to KFOR.

"We jumped off this car for several years with our ATV and motocross bikes, without ever knowing it," property owner Fredie Green said.

His son, Cody, was trying to adjust the jump when his tractor unearthed something familiar.

"Went down a little deep and the tractor just stopped," Cody said. "I went, 'man, what is this?' Well I end up digging some more and got to the hood of it."

He called his father to let him know.

"[He] alerted me, 'Dad, we got a car buried six-foot underground,' and I told my son, 'Stop right there and leave it alone,'" Fredie said.

He called authorities, fearing the worst. "Just [wanted to] make sure that there were no dead bodies in the car," he said.

Deputies dug it up, dragged it out, and tore the doors off, dispelling suspicion of any possible bodies inside.

However, they were able to use the license plate left on the vehicle to discover it was reported stolen by the previous owner.

"He had reported it stolen in 2003," Lt. Robert Stewart said. "He at one time owned that property that vehicle was located on."

No one has been charged yet, but deputies suspect it could be insurance fraud.

"It's amazing that someone could even go that far to bury a brand new car," Fredie said. "It's amazing."