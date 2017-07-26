In Wednesday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses a Duke Energy price hike, Trump's drug cost executive order and more.
Duke Energy price hike
-
Duke Energy’s proposed price hike put on hold
-
Average price of childcare in NC, Duke Energy sets carbon goal and more
-
New jobs report, Duke Energy’s rate hike and more
-
Chipotle to offer business degrees for workers, Duke Energy’s proposed rate hike and more
-
Duke Energy power plant delayed
-
-
Duke Energy moving from fuel, NC’s high economic outlook and more
-
Nationwide gas price hike, Trump’s off-shore drilling executive order and more
-
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of NC spells out how much Trump-fueled uncertainty hikes premiums
-
Outdoor skills training program coming to Rockingham Community College
-
Lumber prices continue to soar
-
-
North Carolina is becoming a leader in solar energy
-
NC company to layoff more than 200 workers
-
Tax Day, state support for solar energy and rue21 closing 14 NC stores