Downtown Greensboro’s south end sees a development boom

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- For years, it was the train tracks that separated the two most opposite ends of downtown Greensboro.

The north end, a more vibrant area, but as you move south towards Gate City Boulevard there wasn’t much happening.

“Traditionally downtown, on this side of the train tracks, it didn’t have as much business,” said Jabreel Cuthbertson, manager of Fat Tuesday.

However, about a year and a half ago, that’s when the growth on the south end started happening.

“I think with Boxcar coming in, with Gibbs, with HQ Greensboro coming in, it really created more energy. More people started coming down. Then all of a sudden it was also cost effective to open up in south end,” explained Zack Matheny, with Downtown Greensboro Inc.

Fat Tuesday is just latest attraction to open up in that area of downtown. They are looking to bring in a lot of people.

“Matter of fact we’ve been getting phone calls from surrounding areas from Danville, Virginia, Martinsville, Virginia, Raleigh, Charlotte. So many different places,” Cuthbertson said.

Matheny says there could be more on the horizon for that section of downtown.

“We are working on some health and wellness folks to come down and have a retail shop. We are working on a retailer that has some Greensboro ties,” he said.

There are also plans to open another restaurant on the south end, all of this, which could be announced in the next couple of months.

"I think that, that transition from that side of the tracks to this side of the tracks, will go perfect with downtown Greensboro,” Cuthbertson said.