Director quits after Guilford County Animal Shelter fined for leaving dogs out in heat

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Animal Services Director Drew Brinkley resigned Wednesday, hours after the shelter was fined $2,500 for housing dogs in outdoor kennels without adequate protection from the sun, according to the Greensboro News & Record.

County Manager Marty Lawing confirmed Brinkley’s resignation in an email to the Guilford County Board of Commissioners Wednesday afternoon.

“We will be looking for someone with experience to fill the position on an interim basis and launch a search for a permanent director immediately,” he wrote.

Brinkley could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

