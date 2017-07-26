Dad leaves 10-year-old daughter in desert without water after argument

KINGMAN, Ariz. — An Arizona man is accused of leaving his 10-year-old daughter alone in the desert with no shoes or water after an “ongoing argument.”

Christopher Charles Watson, 28, was arrested after he admitted to forcing the girl out of his truck on Saturday and stranding her in the desert, KPNX reports. A woman spotted the girl crying and walking by herself in the 90-degree heat and called 911.

Watson told deputies he and his daughter were having an argument when he decided to take her on a ride in his truck to calm her down. After dropping her off, he said he went home and waited about 15 minutes before going back to get her. When he couldn’t find the girl, he went home.

Deputies say Watson smelled of alcohol when they arrived at his home and woke him up from a nap.

The 10-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment and was later released.

Watson’s daughter and 9-year-old son were taken into the custody of the Department of Child Safety.