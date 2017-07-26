Center in Winston-Salem helps children with autism

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- For Shea Crutchfield and her 15-year-old son Spender, ABC of NC in Winston-Salem is home.

The non-profit provides diagnostic, therapeutic and educational services to about 350 children with autism and their families each year.

In June, ABC broke ground on a 26,000-square foot clinic, which will reduce wait times for families and expand services.

Executive director Selene Johnson says ABC of NC is the Triad's only comprehensive autism services provider and reaches children and young adults in 18 counties.

The Winston-Salem Foundation helped fund the project's capital campaign, which board chair Felice Brenner says is now about 75 percent of the way to its goal.

And for parents like Shea, that makes this place a gem.

"People travel from all over to find something like this, so for it to be right here in our community is truly a blessing," she said.