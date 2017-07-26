× Boy steps on syringe at Mount Airy park; police investigating

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — Mt. Airy police say an 11-year-old boy stepped on a syringe which had been left on the ground at Riverside Park on Monday.

Officers say they received the call around 7:20 p.m. Monday, and when they responded, they found a bag of needles which had not been properly disposed of between two trash cans near the soccer field.

The boy’s mother took her son to the hospital to get checked out. Police say the boy seems to be doing well.

Officers said they are investigating with very few leads, but add that it is a felony to improperly dispose of syringes.