7 shot during memorial gathering in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Seven people were shot during a memorial gathering in High Point early Wednesday morning, according to a press release.

Around 12:40 a.m., police went to Winslow Street and East Green Drive after receiving multiple calls of shots fired. Callers told police that several people at a memorial gathering had been struck by gun fire.

The gathering was in remembrance of Alphonso Macer, who died in the 600 block of Wesley Drive on July 24, the release states.

Upon arrival, officers found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One victim's injuries are considered serious.

Officers found that several homes in the area had been hit during the shooting.

About 20 minutes later, officers were called to High Point Regional Hospital, where four victims in connection with the same incident had arrived for treatment. They also went to Moses Cone Hospital after one additional victim of the shooting went there for treatment.

Six of the seven victims are believed to have received non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 889-4000.

Police say people were gathered at this home for a memorial when shots were fired. Memorial was for Alphonso Macer who was killed this week. pic.twitter.com/FhLsr81oRJ — Kelsey Fabian (@KelseyFabian) July 26, 2017