3 kidnapped at gunpoint in Alamance County; 1 person still missing

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — One person is missing after he was kidnapped at gunpoint in Alamance County late Tuesday night, according to a press release.

Three people were in a driveway across from the Walmart Shopping Center off Interstate 40 in Mebane when the kidnapping happened. The victims were inside a 2004 Nissan Maxima driven by 20-year-old Alejandro Gonzales when they were taken at gunpoint.

The victims, only identified as a 15-year-old boy and a man, were initially removed from the car and Gonzales was put into another vehicle, the release says. The two were returned to the Nissan and driven to a location in Mebane — where they were then released.

No one has seen or heard from Gonzales since.

The silver Nissan, with an NC registration of SXC-9859, has been entered as a stolen vehicle. The car is described as being “in rough condition.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 570-6300.