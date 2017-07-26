× 3 from SC arrested in connection with shooting at Greensboro hotel

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two men and a woman from South Carolina are facing multiple charges for their alleged involvement with a shooting of a Greensboro man at a local hotel on July 18, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Marcus Kahari Davis, 23, of Greensboro, was shot outside a third-floor room of the InTown Suites at 1200 Lanada Road. He was transported to Moses Cone Hospital and treated for a gunshot wound to a leg. He has since been released.

Detectives learned that Davis was approached by two men who had rented a nearby room at approximately 10:40 a.m. on July 18. They became involved in a brief altercation after one of the men reportedly intentionally bumped into Davis. One of the men, later identified as Marcelleus Robinson, 25, of Orangeburg, South Carolina, then produced a handgun and shot Davis, according to witnesses.

Witnesses saw the men, along with a female acquaintance, leave the hotel grounds in a vehicle, which police later discovered was stolen.

Over the course of the investigation, detectives developed sufficient evidence to charge the following people:

Robinson is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Atkeen Damien Haynes, 26, of Columbia, South Carolina, is charged with with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and accessory after the fact to a felony.

Jocelyn Elizabeth Panko, 33, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, is charged with accessory after the fact to a felony and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Robinson is currently in custody at the Lexington County, South Carolina, jail on unrelated charges.

Haynes is confined in the Guilford County Jail without bond. Panko is also confined in the Guilford County Jail. She has a $25,000 secured bond.

Police are not seeking any other individuals for this crime.