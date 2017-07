Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Football season has arrived and FOX8 was the only Piedmont station at the Carolina Panthers first day of training camp.

A major crack down on heroin dealers. What lead to this operation involving multiple agencies in the Piedmont Triad. And we'll take you on an exclusive ride along with law enforcement.

Plus, more on the efforts of two North Carolina universities leading America's charge to save the world from nuclear weapons.

We'll see you at 5:00.