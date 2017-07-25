Suspect in Lexington shopping center shooting identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- Police have identified the 22-year-old man accused of injuring three during a shooting at a Lexington shopping center parking lot Monday evening, according to a press release.

Derrick Nashion Reid has been charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Reid is accused of shooting Michael Dean Johnson Jr., Brandon Lee Edmondson, and Caitlyn Brianna Berrier.

The shooting was reported at 6:33 p.m. at the Norlex Shopping Plaza on Winston Road.

One person was injured by glass shrapnel, one person sustained a minor gunshot wound and was taken to Lexington Medical Center, and one person sustained a serious injury and was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, police say.

An officer near the scene heard the gunshots and was able to chase the suspect down.

Lexington police Lt. Luke Davis said the shooting was not random and that all parties knew each other.

Reid was taken to the Davidson County Jail under a $150,000 secured bond.